Strong demand for Semenstore exports to USA, Australia, New Zealand and Estonia

A strong demand for predominantly Limousin genetics has resulted in multi-exports of semen from eight bulls in all to the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

A further order has seen Simmental and Blonde semen exported to the Baltic state of Estonia.

Blackwater Ainsley

The various orders have come through the online www.semenstore.co.uk.

Featuring established names and bloodlines within the breed the Limousin exports comprise of semen from Dolcorsllwyn Fabio, Ampertaine Foreman, Bahut, Procters Duvalier, Titanic, Wilodge Cerberus, Fenomen, and Karlos respectively.

Two separate consignments head to the USA. Betty Anglani purchased semen from Dolcorsllwyn Fabio (a previous Limousin sale world record holder), Ampertaine Foreman, and Bahut for her Fullblood Limousin herd in Missouri.

Bertha and James Jarnagin of Jarnagin Limousins, Tennessee, also purchased semen from Bahut (conventional and female sexed) and in addition to straws from Procters Duvalier (conventional and female sexed), Titanic, and Wilodge Cerberus.

We are delighted to secure and fulfil these orders to new and existing buyers across three different continents. The online Semenstore continues to provide easy access, visibility, and choice, on a worldwide basis to a wide range of breeds and British based genetics. Iain Kerr, Director, Semenstore Ltd

The James’ were attracted to the choice of Limousin bulls on Semenstore featuring “heavier muscling, easy fleshing, and good growth rates”.

The French bred bull Bahut featured across the exports with another significant order for both conventional and female sexed semen heading to regular Semenstore customer Tim Keys of Keystone Genetics, Victoria, Australia.

With a stated aim of sourcing the best UK-based Limousin genetics available for his Australian clients, Mr Keys has previously purchased Bahut semen whose first progeny he described as being “thick calves with moderate frames and a lot of width”.

A significant order from the bulls Fenomen, and Karlos (homozygous polled) is on its way to Danny and Bethley O’Shea, Snake Gully Limousins, Whangarei, New Zealand.

Bahut

Again previous Semenstore customers, the O’Shea’s were attracted to these two bulls by a combination of their short gestation lengths, ease of calving, and 200-day-milk figures respectively.

Semen from the Simmental bull Drumlone Anchor, and the Blonde bull Blackwater Ainsley, both purchased through Semenstore, was part of a larger collective shipment heading to Northern Europe and the Animal Breeders Group of Estonia.

Commenting on the online export sales Iain Kerr, director of Semenstore Ltd, said: “We are delighted to secure and fulfil these orders to new and existing buyers across three different continents. The online Semenstore continues to provide easy access, visibility, and choice, on a worldwide basis to a wide range of breeds and British based genetics.”

Ampertaine Foreman