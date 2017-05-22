Success for Scoil Mhuire students at national awards

Students from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana have scooped a top prize in the SEAI One Good Idea awards.

The ‘Walk For U’ campaign picked up the Senior Post Primary Award and was designed by Adrian McMyler, Peter Doherty, Siofra O’Dwyer and Niamh Breslin.

The students wanted to inspire their community to walk more and drive less in an effort to reduce CO2 emissions.

Following a four-week campaign in their school, the students organised a community awareness walk on February 17, which saw over 600 students walk the main street in Buncrana.

The team from Scoil Mhuire were one of 20 finalists to present their campaign to a panel of judges at the SEAI One Good Idea National Finals last Tuesday at Croke Park Conference Centre. SEAI’s One Good Idea Competition, which is kindly supported by AIB, encourages students to create innovative and inspiring campaigns to highlight the small changes that can make a big difference to our lives, our pockets and our planet. This year, over 350 campaigns were developed by young people all over Ireland with 20 teams progressing to the national finals.

Speaking at the final, Mr Jim Gannon, Chief Executive of the SEAI, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the teachers who get their students involved in important campaigns like this one. Young people learn by example. Thank you for the great example you are setting younger generations.”