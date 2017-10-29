Successful trip for NI Ayrshire breeders

On October 13 a group of four Ayrshire breeders and seven calves joined up with the NI Holstein Young Breeders to travel to the Three Counties Showground in Malvern to participate in the All Breeds All Britain calf show.

On the Saturday the showmanship started with Hollie Keenan gaining a second place and Jack King a fourth place in the junior class. Jamie Keenan later gained a fourth in the senior class.

All calves were placed well in big classes up to 17 calves.

In the Championship the judge David Christophers from Cornwall tapped out Kirkinriola PCB Joy as his champion ably led by 10 year old Jack King.

This was a tremendous achievement and the first time a calf from NI has won the title of Ayrshire Champion at ABAB calf show.

Congratulations to all exhibitors who showed at the All Britain All Breeds Calf Show.

Born on or after 1st March 2017: 2nd Threemile Mandella Pam (Hunnington Mandella) from C Keenan; 5th Beechmount Astral 9 (Rosehill Mastercard) from R and C McConnell.

Born between 1st September and 30th November 2016: 1st Kirkinrola PCB Joy (Calimero Blackjack ET) from M King; 3rd Ardmore Triclo Honesty (Sandyford Triclo) from J and M Hunter.

Born between 1st May and 31st August 2016: 2nd Beechmount Marie Girl 15 (Rosehill Mastercard) from R and C McConnell.

Born between 1st January and 30th April 2016: 5th Threemile Rusty Burdette (Tri-Star Burdette) from C Keenan; 9th Threemile Prodigy Lulu (Green Lane Prodigy) from C Keenan.