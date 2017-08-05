Succession event

Taking steps to ensure the future of the family farm is vital for all farm businesses.

On Tuesday 5th September 2017, at Loughry College, Cookstown, Rural Support is hosting an important workshop for farmers and farm families exploring the topic of farm succession planning. The keynote speaker for the event is Siân Bushell from Pembrokeshire, Wales. Siân is a trained facilitator who helps family businesses develop succession plans across the UK and Ireland.

According to Rural Support’s most recent evaluation (2017), 61% of clients who availed of the charity’s mentoring project, did not have or were unsure whether there was a succession plan in place for the farm business. Unanswered questions and the lack of future planning can threaten the happiness of the family and the growth of the business. Getting everyone round the table is an essential first step to address change.

To help farm families start to address succession planning Rural Support is hosting a workshop titled ‘Let’s Talk Succession’ supported by Awards for All and CavanaghKelly.

The keynote speaker for the event is Siân Bushell from Pembrokeshire, Wales. Siân is a trained facilitator who helps family businesses develop succession plans. She is the daughter of a dairy farmer and was a partner in a dairy farm for over 25 years. Siân trained as a Succession Facilitator in Australia and now works as a facilitator all over the UK and Ireland. Many of her clients are farmers because of her long experience in agriculture, and her training as a Family Farm Business Facilitator, helping to develop farm succession plans.

Siân’s presentation, ‘start the conversation today,’ will include information on the following:

- How to integrate the next generation successfully.

- What about the ‘off-farm’ children?

- What does retirement mean to you?

- Wills and Power of Attorney.

The workshop will also include an informative presentation from Sean Cavanagh, founding partner and Chairman of CavanaghKelly. Sean will provide information regarding the tax implications of passing on the family farm whether to an existing family member or sale.

More information regarding the workshop will follow in the coming weeks.

Book your free place by contacting Kerri on 028 8676 0040 or email kerri@ruralsupport.org.uk. Places are limited so it is advised to book early.