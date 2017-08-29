Suckler sale of the year at Markethill

The evening of Thursday, 7 September 2017 will see Markethill Livestock and Farm Sales host a unique opportunity for beef producers to secure a selection of, possibly, the best crossbred suckler cows to come on the market in Northern Ireland for many years.

The event in question is the dispersal sale of the 70 strong commercial breeding herd belonging to Clive and Joel Richardson, from Annaghmore in Co Armagh.

“The breeding group contains a mix of top quality Continental cows with calves at foot,” confirmed Clive Richardson.

“On offer will be a selection of Simmental, Limousin and Charolais cross cows, mostly red in colour, with a proven breeding track record.

“The sale of the suckler stock will allow us to develop a dairying enterprise on the farm.

“The suckler breeding herd comprises of a top quality mix of home bred animals and West of Ireland imports, all with an ability to produce top quality beef calves and herd replacements.

“The cows have excellent fertility, are easy calving and have been bred to have plenty of milk.

“This year’s calf crop is testimony to the excellent rearing abilities of the cows. The herd has an extremely young profile with in-calf heifers and cows up to fourth calvers predominating.

“Over recent years we have been crossing the cows with a range of top quality Limousin and Charolais bulls from the Goldies and Blelack herds respectively.”

Clive confirmed that the selection of breeding females entered for the sale are spring calving and are currently running with the bull.

A number of in-calf heifers will also be included in the group going through the ring at Markethill.

“All calving dates will be supplied with the heifers and those cows confirmed to be back in calf,” he added.

“For buyers attending from Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, all required TB testing will be carried out directly after the sale and stock delivered within a week of purchase. These services will be co-ordinated by Dungannon-based Grovemount Livestock.”

The sale gets underway at 6.30pm in Markethill Sale Yard on Thursday 7 September 2017.