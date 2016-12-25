Suffolk breeders reflect on another successful year

The NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society celebrated another successful year with their annual dinner dance and presentation of awards at the Tannery in Moira.

Members of the NI branch once again made their mark at home and abroad during 2016 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.

Guests included Ron Greig, bhairman of the Suffolk Sheep Society, Robin McIlrath, chief executive of the Suffolk Sheep Society, Geoffrey Wilson, Danske Bank, Graham Loughery and Foster Gawdy Ballymena Livestock Market and Elaine and Alfie Shaw, Agri Images.

Ron Greig spoke on behalf of the Suffolk Sheep Society and thanked the NI branch for its kind invitation and wished the members every success in the future.

Ron noted that the Northern Ireland Branch members continued to lead the way in promoting and developing the breed.

Chairman of the NI branch Lesley Liggett reviewed the highlights and successes in 2016 before his wife Michelle made the presentations.