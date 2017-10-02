Suffolk Club show and sale at Kilrea Mart

The North Antrim & East Londonderry Suffolk Sheep club held its annual show and sale in Kilrea Livestock market with local Suffolk breeder Dennis Taylor judging the show of rams prior to sale.

The first class before Dennis was a strong shearling ram class with top honours going to John McKay’s Kirkview ram sired by Islandmoyle Eyecatcher.

Reserve Champion and first placed Shearling Ram from John McKay Kirkview with sponsor Philip Gurney Natural Stockcare and Judge Dennis Taylor with young son Noah.

The Ram Lamb class saw another strong entry with Dennis opting for H & D McCaughan’s Ballyrock ram lamb sired by Birness Murray. The pair of ram lambs went to E & J Gould both sired by Landale Trump.

Sale trade peaked at £640 for a Bannview ram lamb from RC & JC Watson, Rasharkin, with shearling ram trade peaking at £600 from Rodney Blair’s Benvale flock.

Overall champion and winner of the Northern Bank shield went to H & D McCaughan’s ram lamb selling at £550 with Reserve champion going to John McKay’s shearling ram selling at £520.

SHOW RESULTS

First place pair of ram lambs from E & J Gould Ringsend with sponsor Philip Gurney Natural Stockcare and Judge Dennis Taylor with young son Noah.

Shearling ram class - 1st, J McKay; 2nd, R Blair; 3rd, J Hegarty.

Ram lamb class - 1st, H & D McCaughan; 2nd, R Blair; 3rd, J McKay.

Lamb group - 1st, E & J Gould; 2nd, H & D McCaughan; 3rd, RC & JC Watson.

Overall champion - H & D McCaughan Ram Lamb. Reserve champion – J McKay Shearling Ram.

The club would like to thank sponsor Natural Stockcare and Kilrea Market for all their support.