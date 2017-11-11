Suffolk females for Ballymena

The NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold their annual show and sale of Suffolk females on Monday, November 13, at Ballymena Livestock Market.

An outstanding offering of 58 females, including in-lamb ewes and ewe lambs from some of the renowned pedigree Suffolk flocks in Northern Ireland, are set to go under the hammer.

In all six of the province’s top breeders will be represented including a major reduction of the Blackbrae flock (R A S Barkley), Donrho (P Donnelly), Forkins (A R Gault), Leitrim (D and A McNeilly), Kinbally (C Patterson), Duffy (L Shettle).

A total of 44 ewes in-lamb to leading sires such as the £8,000gns Rhaeadr Rio purchased – Stirling 2016; 5,800gns Burnview Aristotle purchased - Shrewsbury 2017; 5,500gns Solwaybank Titan; 5,000gns Solwaybank Sapphire 2 purchased Stirling 2017; 4,000gns Bannview Massey; 1,300gns Birness Touareg and Forkins Fandago.

The Forkins, Kinbally, Donrho and Duffy flocks of Alastair Gault, Callum Patterson , Patrick Donnelly and Laura Shettle are offering for sale a consignment of 14 ewe lambs. These lambs have been bred by leading sires including Forkins Fandago, Rhaeadr Rhonn, Lakeview Whats Wanted, Smiddiehill Tornado and Deveronside Pure Diamond.

Judge for Monday evening’s sale, sponsored by Volac, is the Northern Ireland Branch chairman Geoffrey Douglas. Judging will commence at 6pm followed by the sale at 7pm.

Catalogue available at www.suffolksheep.org or by contacting Orla on 07841 117 252.