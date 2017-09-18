Sunshine returns as crowds flock to annual Garvagh Show

The local Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club hosted another spectacular show in Garvagh recently.

The early morning mist was soon replaced by bright sunshine and the show field on the Coleraine Road was soon a buzz of activity.

The sunshine returned as crowds flock to annual Garvagh Show

This event, generously sponsored by River-ridge Recycling had something for everyone young and not so young.

Trade stands of all arts and crafts reported great interest and lots of business carried out.

Food stalls and ice cream vans were sold out by the end of the day.

Childrens’ amusements were in constant demand as were the pony rides.

There was keen interest in a miniature donkey display especially the new born foal.

The chairman of the club, Mr Nevin Smith commented on a very successful Clydesdale show. He said: “The first class of mares and foals was truly magnificent, one of the best I have seen at any agricultural show this year.”

Special praise has to be given to Victor Millen.

His colt foal Ballinrees Norman, at only six months of age went on to win the male championship.

This foal has been sold into the Doura Clydesdale Stud and will soon cross the Irish Sea to compete on the Scottish show circuit.

The judge Mr Noel Porter is confident that this foal will enjoy more success in the future and has the potential to become a breeding stallion.

The supreme championship was won by Geoffrey Tanner with Downhill Daisy.

Reserve champion was Sandra Henderson with Croaghmore Roxy.

In the ridden Clydesdale section, Joanne Dunlop and Julie Wilson gave an outstanding display of heavy horse riding skills.

Jessica Ryan beat off strong opposition to win the young handlers class and collect the Mervyn Stewart Memorial Cup.

There were many other popular competitors in the horse arena.

Declan Ferris drove an Irish jaunting car dated 1904 with Anne and Sean Faulkner on board.

The theme of this exhibit was based on the Quiet Man film alias John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

This exhibit was drawn by a traditional Irish cob called Sam, aged 24 years and owned by Bertie Faulkner, a well known local vintage horse ploughman.

Tommy Irwin, from Fintona, showed a magnificent white wedding carriage and two fine black Friesian Horses Eric and Jochem.

John Weir had a beautifully decorated cob and farmcart exhibit drawn by Rosehall Alexander.

Local musician, John Knox, entertained the crowds with his own brand of country music.

In between one could hear the hum of the club’s vintage threshing mill and Fordson tractor.

For many of the senior citizens this brought back fond memories of the harvest scene in years gone by.

For the club members this exhibit was a tribute to Raymond Boyce who sadly passed away last December.

Raymond was dedicated to the restoration and upkeep of the threshing mill, as well as being club secretary for many years.

The pet dog show is always a popular event at the show.

This year’s winner was George, the German Shepherd, second Frankie the Dachshund, owned by Annie, and third Dora the pug.

The veteran prize was awarded to Scamp a 14 year old Jack Russell.

Special awards were allocated to Spot for the waggiest tail.

Penny was the nicest cross and Keely, the beagle, was the best dressed dog.

The vintage vehicle part of the show was also a huge success.

Vice chairman of the club, Gerald Stewart, commented: “The vintage tractors section was equally as large as in previous years and the vintage car section was absolutely outstanding. It really was a mammoth task to make room for all exhibits.

“However we had to relocate the huge steam engines and lorries to the main street.”

A large exhibit of military type vehicles was also a great centre of attraction.

The club wish to again thank their major sponsor River Ridge Recycling. They are a fantastic supporter of the local community in terms of employment and waste disposal facilities.

The club are also thankful to all other businesses who gave financial support, loaned equipment or helped in any other way. The Garvagh Show reflects local organisations, eg. Main Street Church Catering Group, Garvagh YFC, and many others coming together to have a fun day out and raise worthwhile funds for various local charities.

Results of the Clydesdale Show as follows:

Brood mare class: Tom Fleming Cup

Sam McKee: Hollybank Primrose

Filly foal class

Sam McKee: Hollybank Miss Molly

Colt foal class

Victor Millen: Ballinrees Norman

Best foal: O’Connell Garage Cup

Sam McKee: Hollybank Miss Molly

Yeld mare: Booth Cup

Sandra Henderson: Croaghmore Roxy

3 year old gelding: Hugh Scott Cup

V and R Scott: Roeview Andrew

2 year old colt: Wonderstore Cup

Sam Parke: Derrylough Macfin

2 year old filly: Farlowe Cup

Pat O’Boyle: Rosegift Sally

1 year old filly: Bell’s Supermarket Shield

Geoffrey Tanner: Downhill Daisy

Riding Clydesdale

Janine Dunlop: Rosehall Zoe

Young handlers: Robert Scott Cup

Jessica Ryan

Supreme champion: Jack Linton Cup

Geoffrey Tanner: Downhill Daisy

Reserve champion: Nevin Smith Cup

Sandra Henderson: Croaghmore Roxy

Male champion: Ulster Bank Cup

Victor Millen: Ballinrees Norman