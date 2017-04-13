Sunshines as Meadows Horse Series continues to be popular

A pristine blue sky greeted competitors who travelled to the Meadows Equestrian Centre on Saturday for the continuation of their popular SJI horse series.

The sunny day brought riders from all over the region to the centre, with numbers in excess of 30 in many of the classes.

The biggest of which was the 1.10, where after 39 starters Aedi McCaughey came out on top to take the win and the lions share of the prize money.

Winning the 1.20 was regular competitor, Suzanne Posnett on-board the Maxim Van Overis Z owned by Pamela Posnett. Eight starters took part in the 1.30, after a sterling performance, the winner was Suzanne Posnett stopping the clock in 40.99.

As always in arena two, the Unregistered arena was very well supported with over 30 in some of the classes on offer.

Showjumping continues next weekend, with both SJI & Unregistered classes commencing at 9.30am.

Dates for your diary:

TRI Equestrian NI & Bailey Horse Feed Ulster Pony Spring Tour Final: Sunday 14th May; RDS Qualifier Horse Show: Wednesday 24th May; Grand Prix 3 Day Show inc TRI & Baileys Summer Tour - Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th June

Results:

90cm: Divided between Joseph Gallagher’s charing cross (Rachel McKimmon), Lisa Corry’s Inishcruise (Lisa Corry), Michael Beattie’s MB Just My Style (Michael Beattie), Nicky Nesbitt’s Our Brave Encounter (Rachelle Harding).

1m: Divided between Helen Patterson’s Ballyrobinblackphantom (Rachel Patterson), R.G McFarland’s CSF Close Shave (Lisa Patterson), Jayne Clarke’s Emby (Jayne Clarke), Heather Graham’s Flutter Bye (Heather Graham), Janet McDowell’s IMPS GIRL (Mya McDowell), Eric Pele’s Lisbane Pacina (Harriet Pele), Caitriona Patterson’s Lou Lou Lux (Caitriona Patterson), Desmond Mackey’s Moneybroom Alegro Vivace (Peter Smyth), Dominic Rice’s Premier Spirit (Luke Campbell), Jenny McLeigh’s Seaforde Vale (Jenny McLeigh), Michael McCann’s Seapatrick Beachball (Catherine Chambers), Tom Hearne’s Strides Showgirl (Ryan O’Neill).

1.10m: 1, A. Smyth’s Shanroe Socialite (Aedi McCaughey); 2, Neill McCluskey’s Glenkeeran Carsonstown (Rory Lavery); 3, Robert Moore’s Altaskin Buddy (Rachel McKimmon); 4, Frank McLeigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary McLeigh); 5, Kate Keenan’s Cooley Cuchulainn (Kate Keenan); 6, Michael Beattie’s MB MountPleasant Boy (Michael Beattie).

1.20m: 1, Pamela Posnett’s Maxim Van Overis Z (Suzanne Posnett); 2, May Scott’s Silipso (James McCloskey); 3, Rachelle Harding’s Nonavic Temara (Charlotte Harding); 4, David Nelson’s Demero (David Nelson); 5, Denise Owens’ Erribella Flight (Aoife Owens); 6, Ollie Ward’s Ardragh Tim Tam (Michael Cave).

1.30m: 1, Pamela Posnett`s Foesuela (Suzanne Posnett); 2, May Scott`s Silipso (James Mccloskey); 3, Sharon Eadie`s MY PLAN (Gwen Scott); 4, Beth Armstrong`s Orchard Echo (Suzanne Posnett); 5, Kathryn O’Hagan`s CHS Krooze (Peter Smyth); 6, Sheikh Samir Mirdad`s Mirdads Allamdu Lillah (Michael Cave).