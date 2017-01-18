Super yacht brings expensive taste to Wilsons Auctions

Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland’s largest independent auction company, is bringing the epitome of luxury to its Unreserved Government Auction on January 26th as it prepares to auction ‘The Caviar’, an 85ft super yacht.

The Italian vessel, which includes three two-berth cabins, a four-berth crew cabin, a galley and saloon, is currently moored in Southampton and will go under the hammer with no reserve along with the 30ft sailing yacht ‘Why Not’ during the auction at Wilsons Auctions Belfast branch.

Aidan Larkin, Wilsons Auctions group asset recovery manager

With the ability to auction anything, Wilsons Auctions has two special additions to this government auction in the form of race horses, Monbeg Legend and Malton Rose. Having previously auctioned an Olympic-winning stallion last year, the local auction company will continue to demonstrate its expertise in handling the sale of horses, while ensuring their welfare and care are maintained throughout.

Bidders will also have the chance to purchase from a large range of Rolex, Chopard and Cartier watches. Other items include ladies Christian Louboutins shoes, men’s designer shoes, designer handbags, gold coins, jewellery, sports memorabilia and Mercedes and BMW cars.

Wilsons Auctions’ group asset recovery manager Aidan Larkin said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first Unreserved Government Auction of 2017 in our Belfast branch and what a great way to kick off the year by offering our customers the chance to own an 85ft super yacht. This auction has a fantastic variety of items from horses and yachts to designer goods and really highlights our expert ability to auction anything.

“Wilsons Auctions is proud to facilitate government auctions each month. The role we play in realising these important assets is vital to our clients and the process in being able to raise the money which ultimately goes straight back into the public purse. To date we have been responsible for returning in excess of £80 million to government coiffures. Items include government repossessed assets, proceeds of crime related assets as well as corporate liquidation stock, all of which are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve,” he added.

A family owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Wilsons Auctions is more than just an auction company, managing the whole asset realisation process for private and public sector and law enforcement agencies across the UK and Ireland.

Viewing starts on January 24th at 1pm and finishes on January 26th at 5pm. For further information or to register by midday on Thursday 26th January, go to www.wilsonsauctions.com, follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.

Louis Vuitton bag

Gucci Trainers

Coins

Christian Louboutins