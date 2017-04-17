Superb entry for 2017 carcase competition

On Thursday, March 23, the Foyle Producer Club held its annual carcase competition in Foyle, Omagh.

Every year the quality of the cattle brought forward for this competition is second to none, and this year was no exception.

Joint winners in the Aberdeen Angus section were Stephen Lowry, Cullion, Co Londonderry and Hugh Keys from Clogher, Co Tyrone

The competition, which attracted a large entry for the Commercial beef and Aberdeen Angus classes, assesses the producer’s ability to combine consistency, conformation and carcase finish of a group of four cattle.

This year’s Winner of the Commercial beef section was Colin Jack, from Ardstraw, Co Tyrone. Colin is no stranger to the competition and has claimed this title on numerous occasions. Colin’s pen of cattle were a group four U+ grade heifers with a combined average weight of 349 kg. Second prize in this section was given to Stephen Lowry from Cullion, Co Londonderry and the third prize winner was Brian McKelvey, Beragh, Co Tyrone.

The Aberdeen Angus section was one which was very highly contested. Joint winners in this section were Stephen Lowry, Cullion, Co Londonderry and Hugh Keys from Clogher, Co Tyrone. Taking third prize in this section was Jonathan Sawyers from Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone.

The Foyle Food Group would like to congratulate all prize winners and thank all producers who brought forward entries for this year’s competition.