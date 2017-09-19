Swann calls for CCTV in abattoirs

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Robin Swann has thrown his weight behind calls for mandatory CCTV to be rolled out across slaughterhouses.

Robin Swann said: “Northern Ireland, as well as the rest of the UK, is already a world leader in animal welfare and husbandry. We have some of the tightest laws and codes of practice in the world, and the welfare of our produce has become one of the agri-food sector’s strongest selling-points. As we prepare to leave the European Union and search out new markets, major advantages such as these will become even more important.

“Last month it was announced that all slaughterhouses across England will have to install CCTV in areas where livestock are being held. The issue is also being considered by the Welsh Government, so there is a danger that Northern Ireland could be left behind.

“Our local meat businesses operate openly and ethically, so I am confident they would have nothing to fear from such a proposal.

“The UUP has supported mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses from 2015, however now is the time for action. I have written to the local Food Standards Agency and Department of Justice asking them to explore the issue.”