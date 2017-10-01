Tamnamoney Texels Holden Agri Champion

The NI Texel Club returned to Lisahally Mart for their annual show and sale of Texels recently.

With the club’s show and sales season well underway, breeders are finding demand for the Texel as a terminal sire continues leading to steady trade for quality lots.

A packed ringside at Lisahally saw young breeder and judge James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan Texels, Cookstown commence proceedings to pick his Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd Champion and reserve champion.

Starting with the shearling rams Mr Wilkinson presented his first place and overall Holden Agri Champion rosette to the Tamnamoney pen of Roger Strawbridge, Coleraine.

For the third time in as many outings a Tamnamoney shearling ram has claimed the champion position at the club’s show and sales. This strong Shearling, a Duncryne Uber Cool son out of a Sportsman’s Scania mother generated keen interest among buyers, later selling for 680gns.

Next in line for a rosette was Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen with his Kiltariff Wannenburg son out of a Kilcoan Popeye dam taking second place and the Holden Agri Reserve Championship. He later changed hands for 600gns.

Gary Rankin’s Garvetagh Hill exhibit claimed the judge’s third place, a Langside Thunderbird son. He moved home for 530gns. Making the same money as the Champion was the fourth place ram from RS & RT Robinson, Cloughbane Texels, with a Ballyrussell Thor son.

Heading back to Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen, Mr Wilkinson presented the red rosette to a Halbeath Woody son out of an Uber Cool mother. Following some competitive bidding this lamb made the top price of the evening of 700gns. Selecting his second place lamb Mr Wilkinson chose a Garngour Vertigo son out of a homebred ewe from Victor Chestnutt’s Clougher pen. This lamb made 560gns in the post-Show sale. Standing next for a rosette in the judging was Martin and Cyril Millar’s third place Milnbank Womaniser son out of a Knap Vital Spark dam. He later sold for 500gns.

The evening’s trade saw 14 shearling rams sell to average 491gns and 49 ram lambs average 361gns which was an increase on last year’s averages.

The club would like to thank Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd for their ongoing sponsorship of the event.

Show results sponsored by Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd

Overall Champion - Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

Reserve Champion - Adrian Liggett Corbo

Shearling ram class: 1st Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 2nd Adrian Liggett Corbo; 3rd Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill; 4th Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 5th RS & RT Robinson Cloughbane

Open Ram Lamb Class: 1st Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 2nd Victor Chestnutt Clougher; 3rd M&C Millar; 4th Messrs C & M Mullan Blue Gates; 5th Andrew Fyffe Fairywater; 6th Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill.

Leading prices: Roger Strawbridge 700gns; 680gns; 460gns; 450gns; 400gns; RS & RT Robinson 680gns; 580gns; 460gns; 420gns; 400gns; Adrian Liggett 600gns; 500gns; Gary Rankin 680gns; 530gns; 480gns; Alistair Breen 580gns; 400gns; Andrew Fyffe 620gns; 560gns; 480gns; Victor Chestnutt 560gns; Seamus McBride 500gns; 420gns; David Chestnutt 400gns; Martin & Cyril Millar 500gns; 430gns

Gortin sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on Friday 6th October with judging commencing at 6pm followed by sale at 7pm.

The Ballymena Harvest sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday 9th October with judging at 6pm and the sale commencing at 7pm.

Catalogues available from the marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact the club secretary 07791 679 112.