TB review is vital to maintaining Scotland’s OTF status - BVA

The Scottish government has launched a consultation outlining proposals to introduce changes to compensation arrangements in Scotland and update the Tuberculosis (Scotland) Order 2007 on other disease control measures (7 September).

Responding to the announcement, British Veterinary Association (BVA) Scottish Branch President Melissa Donald said: “We welcome the announcement that Scottish government are carrying out a consultation on bovine TB.

While Scotland currently enjoys Official Tuberculosis Free status it is vital that government continue to review their TB controls and compensation system to ensure compliance and encourage best practice. Melissa Donald, BVA Scottish Branch President

“While Scotland currently enjoys Official Tuberculosis Free status it is vital that government continue to review their TB controls and compensation system to ensure compliance and encourage best practice.

“BVA will consider the proposals in detail together with colleagues in the British Cattle Veterinary Association and other relevant specialist divisions, and provide a full response.”