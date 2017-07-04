Search

Teagasc/Aurivo farm walk at John Russell’s farm

0
Have your say

Teagasc/Aurivo recently held a farm walk walk at John Russell’s farm at Manorcunningham in Co Donegal.

Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture some photographs from the event at the Manorcunningham farm.

Emma Russell, Katie Russell, John Russell, Robin Stevenson and Vincent Griffith at the Teagasc/Aurivo farm walk on the farm of John Russell at Manorcunningham, Co Donegal. Picture: Clive Wasson

Emma Russell, Katie Russell, John Russell, Robin Stevenson and Vincent Griffith at the Teagasc/Aurivo farm walk on the farm of John Russell at Manorcunningham, Co Donegal. Picture: Clive Wasson