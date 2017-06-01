Temporary suspension on the authorisation of new and replacement cattle tags

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced a temporary suspension of the authorisation of new and replacement cattle tags.

The reason for the suspension is to facilitate the implementation of the first phase of the new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) database.

From 12pm on Saturday, June 10, until 9am on Monday, June 12, tag manufacturers will not be able to seek authorisation from DAERA to produce new or replacement cattle tags.

Farmers should ensure they have an adequate supply of new tags for any calves to be tagged and registered over this specific weekend. Farmers are also advised to check that all animals to be moved off farm between these dates are double tagged and purchase replacement tags in advance if required. The authorisation of sheep tags will not be affected.

The NIFAIS database is being developed to replace the current APHIS database. Tag manufacturers currently contact DAERA’s Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS) requesting authorisation to produce both new and replacement tags. From the 12th of June onwards the authorisation of cattle tag will transfer from APHIS to NIFAIS. Development of NIFAIS is being completed and released in stages with a full roll-out expected in 2019.

Further information on ear tags is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/ear-tag-information and https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/identification-registration-and-movement-cattle