Terry gives update on clinics

Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) Farm Liaison Officer, Terry White, runs the Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) mart clinics at a range of venues across Northern Ireland.

Terry is present to assist members of FQAS with non-conformances, general scheme queries and any issues prior to or following an inspection.

Any farmers who wish to join the scheme can also do so through their local FQAS mart clinic.

“This is a very informal process,” said Terry.

“I am more than happy to discuss any issues, face-to-face, relating to FQAS with producers as they attend the various marts. It is a service that has been available to farmers for many years.”

Terry went on to point out that marts are a focal point for farmers when it comes to bringing home the value of FQAS.

“Producers standing by the ring will quickly see the difference that quality assured cattle and sheep are making, compared with those that are not.

“This is particularly the case where cows and forward store cattle are concerned. I would encourage all dairy farmers to commit to FQAS, as they will particularly benefit when it comes to selling cull cows.”

He added: “FQAS works at a number of levels. It delivers a better return for all classes of livestock, and the regular 18 month inspection process ensures that farmers keep their holdings to a standard that is fully in-line with those required for cross compliance requirements.

“In addition, the members of the FQAS team are available at all times to advise on issues that may arise within a farming business, where standards are concerned.

“A key part of this commitment is my regular clinics at the various marts.”

Terry White can be contacted on (028) 9263 3024. A list of the marts he is attending over the following weeks can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.lmcni.com/farm-quality-assurance/fqas-mart-clinics/