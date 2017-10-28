Texel Club launches two competitions

The NI Texel Breeder’s Club are pleased to announce Danske Bank as the sponsors for the Flock of the Year and Ivan Porter, Osmonds, Ballyward as sponsor of this year’s Stock Ram and Ewe Lamb Competition 2017.

The Annual Flock, Ewe Lamb and Stock Ram Competition will be taking place in November, judged by Mr John Neville, Thornville Texels, Wexford.

Mr Neville has been breeding Texels for more than 15 years since he was a teenager, building up a reputation as one of the top Texel breeders in Southern Ireland.

Mr Neville will visit the flocks entered during the week of 20th November 2017. The competition is divided into categories and prizes will be awarded for the best small, medium and large flocks based on the number of adult ewes registered on the society database at 31st October 2017. Club members should note closing date for entries is 8th November 2017.

The results of this competition will be announced at the club’s annual dinner and prize giving evening which will be held on Saturday 25th November, to be held in the Adair Arms, Ballymena.

The club thanks Danske and Osmond’s for their generous sponsorship and encourage members to enter this prestigious competition.

For further details contact Club Secretary, Martin Warnock on 07791679112.