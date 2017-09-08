Texel shearlings to 1120gns

A packed ringside attended the annual Texel evening show and sale in Kilrea Mart on Friday, 25th August.

Once again quality was better than the previous year, resulting in an outstanding quality show of rams on offer.

Overall Champion and first prize shearling ram from Kieran McAfee Drumeil Flock

The auctioneers have emphasised to breeders this past few years that breeders today require quality stock and this sale proved that quality stock is required in today’s market place as a near total clearance was achieved.

The judge of the show was Mr John Greene, Donegal, who commented: “The quality of the Shearling and Ram Lambs on offer was super with plenty of quality sheep for commercial breeders to choose from.”

The champion on show was a tremendous, powerful Shearling Ram from Kieran McAfee of the Drumeil Flock. This quality ram was sired by Killyvolgan Ulsterman.

The reserve champion was awarded to Richard Henderson of the Ballynahone Flock. This quality shearling ram was sired by Halbeath Woody.

Leading prices (shearlings): Mary Clarke, Ballyrussell Flock, 1120gns, 940gns, 840gns, 810gns; JT Foster, Springhill flock, 1050gns, 750gns; Kieran McAfee, Drumeil Flock, 1000gns, 700gns; J & D Watson, Duvarren Flock, 720gns; C O’Neill, Cahore Flock, 660gns, 610gns; McKinney Bros, Heathmount Flock, 640gns; S Etherson, Killans Flock, 620 gns.

Leading prices (ram lambs): John Currie, Tullagh flock, 750gns, 410gns; Richard Henderson, Ballynahone flock, 660gns, 460gns; S & M Warnock, Straidarran flock, 550gns, 500gns, 430gns; N Ross, Glenross flock, 530gns, 480gns, 450gns; Andrew Kennedy, Maineview Flock, 460gns, 410gns, 400gns; M Millar, Millars Flock, 460gns; Colin Gregg, Kildowney Flock, 460gns, 350gns; Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney flock, 440gns, 400gns; M Smyth, Foyle View Flock, 440gns, 390gns; S Duggan, Drumard Hill Flock, 420gns, 410gns; P Whyte, Innisrush Flock, 380gns, 360gns; David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock, 360gns.

H.A. McIlrath & Sons Ltd.