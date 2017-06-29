TGM Software introduces new EID stick reader

TGM Software has introduced a new EID Stick Reader, the Agrident AWL200.

In addition to reading EID tags, the AWL200 gives farmers the opportunity to record management events including linking lambs to ewes and rams, recording weights and recording medicine treatments. Each AWL200 is provided with free link software developed by TGM software, allowing the user to download data in spreadsheet form on their computer.

A list of sheep can be uploaded to the AWL wand to enable the user to separate sheep based on Alerts which have been set in the PC software and the reader works with various Bluetooth enabled scales and mobile printers. The AWL200 is priced at £450 plus VAT and you can see it in action and try it out at the TGM stand at the NSA event in Ballymena.

For more details phone TGM Software on 028 92 689681.