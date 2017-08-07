‘The Baileys’ judge wants a thoroughly modern winner

In a final call for entries, organisers of the 2017 Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition have announced this year’s judge will be Paul Miller from Evesham in Worcestershire.

Paul, along with his brother Steve and parents Mike and Shan farm a 1,000 acre dairy herd of 410 Holstein Friesians.

He is passionate about breeding which he sees as the bedrock of profitable farming.

“Pedigree cows are not all about showing. A well bred cow is the foundation of profitable milk production. I am a commercially minded dairy farmer. So I will be looking for a winning cow that fits with the modern system. Good legs, feet and udder as well as the ability to produce high volumes of quality milk,” he said.

Paul and his family are previous winners of the prestigious NMR/RABDF Gold Cup. He said that he expects to see a very high standard of entries in the ring for the Diageo Bailey Champion Cow when it takes place at the Virginia Show on 23rd August. The event carries a 10,000 Euro prize fund. A new Junior Cow category, introduced this year, is creating a lot of interest according to Competition Director, Brendan Smyth.

“We’ve introduced a junior cow category in addition to the ever-popular heifer-in-milk award. We’re also delighted to see new entrants taking part in recent years and look forward to welcoming breeders from Northern Ireland as well as the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

The competition is co-sponsored by Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, suppliers to Diageo for Baileys Cream. Entries close on 11th August.

Further information is available on the Virginia Show website and the Baileys Cow Facebook page.