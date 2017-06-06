The Beattie family to host barbecue and barn dance

Richard Beattie and family are for the third and final time holding a charity barbecue and barn dance at their farm at 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh, on Saturday, June 10th.

This year’s charities are close to the Beattie family and friends, Suicide Aware NI and Chest Heart and Stroke NI.

Richard and Selena Beattie with representatives from Aware NI and Chest Heart and Stroke NI, with representatives from City of Derry YFC and Cappagh YFC

In previous years with the generosity of all who attended and gave donations the event has raised over £20,000 each year for local charities.

A steak barbecue will run for all from 6pm to 9pm sharp with tickets at only £15 each, and must be purchased before the event.

There will be dancing with the famous Marty Mone and country sensational Johnny Brady.

Dance only is payable at gate for £10. Gates will close at 10.30pm sharp.

Members of Cappagh YFC and City of Derry YFC representing their clubs who will help staff the event and Richard Beattie's barbecue and barn dance

Tickets are now on sale from Richard Beattie on 07984694616 or William Wilson on 07709563431.