The countdown continues for this year’s Newry Show

Councillor Gillian Fitzpatrick, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, is calling on members of the general public throughout the South Down, Louth and Co Armagh area to visit this year’s ABP Newry Show.

The event takes place on Saturday June 24: the venue is Newry Rugby Club on the Hilltown Road.

“Newry Show is a tremendous event, which can be enjoyed by everyone,” she said.

“It reflects the farming and food heritage of this area in a wonderful and exciting way. But, more than that, it is a tremendous family day-out.”

Taking pride of place at the show this year will be its hosting of the All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships.

“This is a first for Newry,” confirmed show society secretary Brian Lockhart

“It is a tremendous honour for Newry to host what is the most prestigious Aberdeen Angus event to take place on the island of Ireland annually. And adding to the very special nature of the day will be the fact that 100 Forum delegates, from a host of countries around the world, will be with us to enjoy the spectacle and colour associated with what promises to be a wonderful event.”

The show organisers are expecting upwards of 150 Aberdeen Angus cattle to take part in the All-Ireland classes.

“And this is on top of the large entry of cattle, sheep and other livestock that traditionally take part in our own show classes,” said Brian.

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

This year’s show will feature an exciting mix of agricultural livestock classes, trade events, a dog show, a fashion show, an artisan food court, a model aircraft display, tug-of-war, a funfair plus C&J’s Animal Park and many other attractions. It all adds up to an exciting day-out for all the family.

“Q Radio’s Big O Show will also broadcast from this year’s event,” added Brian.

“Newry Show plays a key role in profiling the tremendous quality of the food produced on local farms.

“We are helping to get a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers.”

After a forty-year- long wait, the World Angus Forum finally made its return to the UK and Ireland, the original home of the iconic Aberdeen-Angus breed. The Forum got under way yesterday (Friday) with the start of the National tour of England visiting the Rosemead and Lockerley herds as well as a visit to Stonehenge and a welcome reception at the Oxford Varsity Club.

Over 300 delegates have made their way to the UK and Ireland, with representatives coming from as far afield as Africa, North and South America and all over Europe.

For further information, contact Newry Show Society on: 07808 803306 or visit the web site: www.newryshow.co.uk