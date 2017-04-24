The Donkey Sanctuary spring fair is back

The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast’s fantastic spring fair is back Saturday 29 April from 10am to 2pm, packed with plenty of fun for the whole family including the chance to meet and adopt the resident donkeys.

Admission and parking is free.

Visitors can take the opportunity to meet, cuddle or adopt a resident donkey.

There will also be a host of games and activities including, bouncy castles and slides, face-painting, tombola, raffle, as well as a wide range of stalls and a delicious barbecue.

Centre co-ordinator Lorraine Nelson said this was a fantastic chance to meet the donkeys and to help the Templepatrick Centre raise money to support vital donkey assisted interaction for the local area at the same time.

She said: “The spring fair is always a great day and we do hope you’ll come along and support us. Everyone will love meeting the donkeys and maybe even adopt one of our adoption donkeys – Benjy and Alfie.

“It’s sure to be a great atmosphere. The more the merrier. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”

For further information please visit www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/riding-therapy or contact the centre in Templepatrick on 028 9332 4647.