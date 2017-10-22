The Gospel in the marketplace

This year the Farmers’ Mission will be held, God willing, from the 3rd – 5th November at 8.30pm each evening at Ballymena Livestock Market on the Woodside Road.

Back in 2013 local farmers with a burden for the farming community wanted to reach out to fellow farmers with the gospel. The spring of 2013 had seen local farmers struggle with heavy losses due to terrible weather. The Bible says in 1 John 5:14 ‘if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us.’ A number of prayer meetings were organised. God answered and granted a wonderful summer.

In thanksgiving to God, a Farmers’ Mission was held in November 2013 in the dairy ring at Ballymena Market. Crowds gathered to sing praise and hear God’s Word explained each evening with singing and testimonies from members of the farming community. God richly blessed all who gathered and the Farmers’ Mission was held again in 2014, 2015 and 2016 with the main market ring filled to capacity and 1,300 people counted in attendance on one night.

Preparations are well underway for this year’s mission in November with singing by Claire Hood, William Sayers and Buckna Praise Group and testimonies by John Hamilton, Wendy McBurney and Paul Montgomery. Visit the Facebook page for more details.

Come along and get a ring side seat, a very warm welcome awaits you, farmer or not! Behold the Lamb of God. John 1:20.