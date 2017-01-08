‘The poorest man I know has nothing but money’

John D Rockefeller was a very famous American Oil magnate.

It is estimated that when he died he was worth nine hundred million dollars.

He was an extremely wealthy man but this is what he once said: “The poorest man I know is the man who has nothing but money”.

Those words describe so many people in the very materialistic society in which we now live, where the emphasis continually is upon what you possess. Especially in the farming community many people are so obsessed with what they own that they have forgotten about God and His Salvation.

Perhaps you have done very well for yourself, you have made a lot of money and you own a lot of land. But sadly that is all there is in your life because you have no peace, no happiness, no satisfaction and most important of all, you have no hope for eternity.

In Luke chapter sixteen we read of a very rich man who lived like a king but when he died he went to a lost eternity. All his money couldn’t keep him out of hell!

It is vital to remember the simple Biblical truth, that money cannot save you or get you into Heaven. It doesn’t matter how much money you have and it doesn’t matter how much money you give to the Church. It is impossible to buy a place in Heaven.

Money can buy you, entertainment but not happiness, a crucifix but not a Saviour, a Church pew but not a place in Heaven. The Bible clearly teaches: “Ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold...but with the precious blood of Christ...” (1 Pet 1:18 & 19).

Salvation isn’t obtained by buying but believing. By putting your trust completely in the finished work of the Lord Jesus; because He alone bought Salvation for you when he shed His blood on Calvary’s Cross (Acts 16:31).

