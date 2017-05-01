The vital aspects of a silage inoculant

Farmers are inundated with lots of claims about silage inoculants at this time of year but two of the main factors which need to be considered are the speed at which the inoculant starts working and if it is still effective in bad weather conditions.

When ensiling conditions are good there should be adequate sugar for the fermentation process, but when ensiling conditions are unfavourable, sugar availability will be increasingly important. There are four main sugars - glucose, fructose, sucrose and fructan. Glucose, fructose and sucrose are simple sugars whereas fructan is a complex sugar that is more difficult to utilise. Since fructan makes up 50 % of the sugars in grasses in the UK and under some conditions as high as 80 %, then it is vital that an inoculant can utilise it efficiently and immediately, especially in bad weather conditions when its availability is decreased. The Aber F1 bacteria in Powerstart from Genus ABS can utilise the fructan fraction immediately, whilst other inoculants have to wait for the fructan to be broken down into simple sugars by the plant enzymes, before becoming available.

The speed of fermentation is important during silage making. Powerstart can work immediately, unlike freeze-dried inoculants. This will result in improved speed of fermentation and thus higher quality silage particularly protein and sugar. This rapid fermentation will stop the plant enzymes breaking down the true protein and also inhibit the growth of undesirable bacteria such as Enterobacteria and Clostridia.

Protein breakdown will take place during wilting, silo filling and the early stages of fermentation. This is when true protein is broken down to free amino acids, peptides and ammonia. This extent of this breakdown will have an effect on how ruminants will utilise the nitrogen in the silage.

Stephen Gibson milks 100 cows at Ballygowan Road, Hillsborough and enjoyed all the benefits of Powerstart last summer. He told Genus ABS representative Gareth Bell: “I noticed the rapid fermentation but the cows were the best judge and intakes were excellent with good performance over the winter period.”

Of course there are management aspects which need to be considered to maximise production and profitability from forage - cutting young, leafy, high D-value grass is essential. This grass needs to be wilted efficiently by careful tedding to ensure minimal loss of protein and sugars.

Clamping should be done rapidly, whilst ensuring that thin layers of grass are spread evenly from each load. Use additional tractors to roll the clamp throughout the filling process to ensure maximum compaction of the grass. This will expel oxygen from the clamp to promote the onset of fermentation.

To ensure minimal losses, the silage clamp needs to be totally sealed. Sidesheets are essential - folded over the top, with sufficient overlap with the top sheets. Consider using oxygen barrier film for best results and weigh down especially along joins.

Only when totally sealed will the remaining oxygen within the clamp be utilised and the fermentation process start. This is when sugars are converted into acids resulting in a pH decline within the silo.

