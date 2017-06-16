The waiting is over: The 2017 World Angus Forum gets underway

After a 40-year-long wait, the World Angus Forum has finally made its return to the UK and Ireland, the original home of the iconic Aberdeen-Angus breed.

The Forum got underway today with the start of the National tour of England visiting the Rosemead and Lockerley herds as well as a visit to Stonehenge and a welcome reception at the Oxford Varsity Club.

Over 300 delegates have made their way to the UK and Ireland, with representatives coming from as far afield as Africa, North and South America and all over Europe to share in their stories, practices and experience with the Aberdeen-Angus breed that they all share a thriving passion for. The 17-day event starts with the national tour of England from the 16th-20th June, in addition to visiting to the Rosemead and Lockerley Aberdeen-Angus herds on day one the delegates will also visit the, Abberton and Tofts herds to name a few as well as the National Aberdeen-Angus Show at the Three Counties Show, not to mention an array of social events, tourist attractions and agricultural shows in the process.

The tour of England is followed by the official World Angus Forum programme in Edinburgh which will encompass a two-day technical conference, with a number of notable industry speakers and workshops covering all the hot topics in the world of beef production with an eye to making beef producers’ work as efficient and fit for the future as possible. The time in Edinburgh will also see delegates take in the Aberdeen-Angus section at the world-famous Royal Highland Show, before embarking on national tours of Scotland and Ireland.

The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society is hosting the Forum here in the UK and Ireland, and Society President Alex Sanger is also Chairman of the World Angus Forum organising committee. Commenting on the Forum finally getting underway, Alex said: “We all can’t hide or excitement for this great event to finally be getting underway. There has been a lot of hard work went on behind the scenes to put everything in place and shape the best possible Forum for our friends from overseas who are travelling to our shores to see this great breed in its home. This World Forum will take us on a real journey, geographically, historically and with a view to the future. It presents us with a magnificent opportunity to bring breed enthusiasts together from all over the world, all with the same aim, to share our stories, skills and passion related to the world class Aberdeen-Angus breed.”

The World Angus Forum takes place every four years and provides a platform for the exchange of genetics information and breeding objectives, and also acts as a forum for youth involvement to take the Aberdeen-Angus breed into the future through the youth competition that takes place throughout the course of the event. More information on the Forum can be found at: http://worldangusforum2017.com/.