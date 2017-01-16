Thefts of animals and machinery condemned

Theft of animals and machinery in the Edenaveys and Tullyvallen areas of the Newry & Armagh constituency over the weekend have been condemned by local Ulster Unionists.

A personalised tractor passed down several generations of the Black family from Edenaveys, Armagh was stolen on Saturday night. The registration number of the red Massey Ferguson 135 is LVA 714L and the family have appealed for assistance in recovering what is a treasured family possession.

Expressing their disgust at the theft, Ulster Unionist representatives Danny Kennedy MLA, Cllr Jim Speers, Cllr Sam Nicholson and Cllr Gordon Kennedy appealed for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the tractor to immediately inform the PSNI.

Describing the theft as “absolutely despicable” Mr Kennedy also appealed to users of social media to try and assist with the location of the vehicle, as well as informing local Police.

Mr Kennedy also confirmed that, in a separate incident, cruel and opportunist thieves stole 20 cattle from a farmer who is currently in hospital suffering from pneumonia.

Mr Kennedy said he understood that the animals were stolen from the farm of Mr Gilbert Dougan, who he described as a well respected farmer from Barkers Road Newtownhamilton. Four animals have since been recovered but Mr Kennedy said the incident had caused considerable distress to the family involved.

Also condemning the incident, local Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor appealed for anyone with any information on the stolen animals to bring it immediately to the PSNI. He described the incident as “sickening in the extreme” and said that those responsible were the “lowest of the low”.