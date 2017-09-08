Thelma was a farming ‘unsung hero’

Simmental cattle breeder, Thelma Gorman, who died earlier today as a result of a tragic farming accident was last year’s winner of the Farming Life/Danske Bank ‘unsung hero of the year’.

The Co Armagh woman was presented with the honour as a result of a public vote which saw her receive massive support from the readers of Farming Life.

Mrs Gorman, passed away around lunchtime today, following an incident with a cow on a farm in the Drumhirk area.

Thelma was a very well known is a pedigree Simmental breeder and a director of Armagh County Show.

Mrs Gorman established her Woodview pedigree Simmental Herd almost 40 years ago, and had been dedicated to promoting the breed at agricultural shows across the country.

A long-standing committee member of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club, she held the position of chairperson on two occasions, 1997 and 2007. She was the only lady chairperson in the club’s history.

For more than 20 years Thelma, a committed Christian, opened up her home to provide respite care for children with learning disabilities.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has expressed his sadness and shock at the passing of the well-known local farmer and cattle enthusiast.

Mr Irwin said: “I knew Thelma well and I am really saddened and shocked by this awful news and I want to express my sincerest condolences with her husband and family circle at this very difficult time.”

“Thelma won the Unsung Hero award at last year’s Farming Life awards event and as a great supporter of local agricultural events she was very deserving recipient. Thelma will be greatly missed in the community by all who had the pleasure of knowing her,” he added.

A number of tributes have already been posted on social media, many describing Mrs Gorman as a great Simmental breeder, a lovely lady, a great supporter of local agricultural shows, and someone who was very supportive to many young breeders.