Top Blue Texel makes its way to Lisnaskea

Lisnaskea farmers Adrian and Cliver Richardson have snapped up a new female line for their flock at the Sapphire sale of Blue Texels held in Carlisle mart.

A triplet born gimmer from Welsh breeders, Steve and Sara Gibbons’ Whatmore flock from Tregoyd, Brecon, proved the star attraction at the second Sapphire Blue Texel sale at Carlisle, selling to the Richardsons top price of 4,500 guineas.

The sale, which featured consignments from four flocks, was led by Whatmore Yawn, a daughter of the home-bred sire, Whatmore Wasp, which bred sons to 7,000 guineas earlier in this year and last year produced the 9,500 guineas record priced gimmer here in Whatmore Xtra-Sweet here. A full sister to a 5,000 guineas gimmer sold last year, Yawn is out of the Whatmore Siren daughter, Whatmore Treacle and sold to father and son team, Adrian and Clive Richardson, who own the Cleenagh flock, alongside small pedigree herds of Charolais and Simmental cattle around Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. The service sire was Whatmore Yorkie. Her full sister, made 2,200 guineas to H Griffiths, Bristall, Batley, and also sold served to Yorkie.

“After successful auctions in Northern Ireland during 2016 at both Dungannon and Ballymena marts, the breeders from the province are attracting commercial buyers for their sheep for the attraction of ease of lambing mainly due to the smaller heads and better butcher carcase,” said Adrian, who runs around 45 pedigree Blue Texel ewes.

“Over 90% of commercial offspring will be born white from a Blue Texel ram. Commercial breeders will pay a premium for coloured blue lambs,” said Clive who works in the family butchers. “We have a supplier who uses Blue Texel rams only on his flock locally but I wish we he had enough to supply us with Blue Texel lambs all year round,” added Clive.

Another super gimmer sold to Northern Ireland at 2,000 guineas. Sired by Wasp, this stunning looking gimmer has a dam by the previous Interbreed champion ewe Whatmore Vitamin, and served to Yorkie, She was purchased by Seamus McGuinness, Letterbreen, Co Fermanagh.

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington.