Top female judge to select Dairy Cow Champion

Following the recent launch of the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/Northern Ireland Show Association Dairy Cow Championship, McLarnon Feeds are delighted to announce that Mrs Jenny Daw will be judging this year’s final at Antrim Show.

Jenny will be the first female to judge the final in McLarnon’s 17 year association with the Dairy Cow Championship, and they are delighted that she has agreed to take on this difficult task.

Jenny Daw hails from Hertford, just north of London, where she farms 180 acres on a county council farm along with her husband Barry and daughter Claire. Together they run the Bluegrass Jersey Herd, one of the best known and most successful Jersey herds in the UK. The herd currently numbers 127 cows, including 42 EX and 48 VG, with an average milk production of 7,367kg at 5.59% butterfat and 3.71% protein.

The Bluegrass herd has seen much showing success over the years, including championships at the Royal Show (Stoneleigh), the Livestock Event, South West Dairy Show and many others. Bluegrass-bred cows have gone on to win at most of the major shows across Britain.

Alongside the dairy herd, the Daw family run a very successful ‘Dawlicious’ Jersey Ice Cream business, and have recently expanded their diversification enterprise to include selling raw Jersey milk directly off farm.

Over the years, Jenny has had the honour of judging the Burke Trophy at the R.A.S.E as well as Jersey and Interbreed championships at many of the major UK shows, including the Royal Highland, Royal Welsh, South West Dairy Show, Jersey Island, Royal Ulster, Welsh Dairy Show, Great Yorkshire, South of England and Royal Cornwall. She will have to call on her many years of experience to select her Overall Champion from a top line-up of prize-winning cows.

Jenny is very much looking forward to selecting the Champion of Champions at the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship. This year’s final will take place at Antrim Show on Saturday 22nd July. Once again it promises to be a very competitive class with 18 of the Province’s top dairy cows having qualified as Champions from nine provincial shows.

McLarnon Feeds would like to encourage breeders to bring their cows out to the provincial shows in order to qualify for the final and potentially become the McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Champion 2017.