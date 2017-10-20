Top line-up for NI Poultry Industry Conference

The Northern Ireland Poultry industry Conference will take place at CAFRE Loughry Campus on Thursday November 2nd with registration beginning at 9.30am.

The event, which is to be chaired by Moy Park director of agriculture David Gibson, will be broken into morning and afternoons sessions and will feature a range of speakers from across the sector.

The opening address will be given by Declan Billington, CEO of John Thompson & Sons Ltd, and also chair of NIFDA and of the NI Poultry Federation.

James Ryan,Managing Director of Hy-Line Ireland based in Co. Cork, will chair the morning session which begins with Gary Millar, Business Development Manager, Hubbard, Asia, speaking on ‘Global Market Trends and Challenges’.

Philip Lynch, trader with R&H Hall, Dublin, will then speak on ‘Raw Material Supply and Trends’.

The final speaker in the morning session will be Dr Geoff Simmons, a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Queen’s Management School, Queen’s University Belfast. Dr Simmons will speak on ‘Poultry Buying Trends’.

David Gibson

A short discussion will follow before the morning session is brought to a close.

IFJ Northern Editor David Wright will chair the afternoon session which gets underway with an address by Professor Ian Brown, Head of Virology at the Animal and Plant Health Agency - Weybridge and Director of EU/OIE/FAO International Reference Laboratories for Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease and Swine Influenza.

Dr Brown will speak on ‘The Changing Dynamics of Avian Flu Across Europe’.

The final speaker is Sue McCabe, Senior Assessor, RSPCA Assured. Sue will address the conference on ‘Freedom Food Poultry Trends’.

A final discussion will be held before chairman David Gibson makes his closing remarks.

A copy of the two page programme brochure including the registration form can be downloaded and printed from www.poultrytrust.com.