Top line-up of Limousin suckled calves for Dungannon

The NI Limousin Club are holding a show and sale of Limousin suckled calves in Dungannon Mart on Wednesday, October 11. This promises to be a top class day, with many calves of the highest quality on display - ensuring a worthwhile day for both venders and buyers.

There are numerous great prizes on offer, with the champion and reserve both receiving a meal voucher kindly donated by Irwins Feedmills. However it is not only the venders who will receive prizes as Norbrook Laboratories have generously donated a prize to the purchaser of the highest priced animal and also to the purchaser of the most calves. Thanks also to Fane Valley who have also donated a voucher for the vender of the best replacement heifer.

Noel Gill, from Norbrook Laboratories, who have generously donated numerous prizes

The judge for the day will be Gareth Corrie, a well known commercial Limousin breeder both within the show and sale rings, having made successful appearances at the Royal Highland Show and British Expo held in Carlisle.

A special thanks must go to all who have donated prizes and also Dungannon Mart who have held numerous bull sales for the NI club and are hosting another one on Friday, November 17.