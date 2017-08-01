Top quality on show

A tremendous entry of top quality Bluefaced Leicester and mule sheep was again presented at the Antrim progeny show.

Ashley Caton, Otterburn Lodge had the job of judging the event this year and found his overall champion from the Temain flock of Graham & Julie Loughery with their first prize ewe lamb. Sired by J8 Kirkby Redgate purchased at Hawes last year.

Reserve champion on the day was awarded to the first prize shearling ram from the Holmview flock of J Adams and sons and the Fields flock of Alastair Christie. A powerful ram J1 Carryhouse was purchased from Martyn Archer last year at Hawes and being champion that day.

Moving on to the progeny show Michelle Wright, Mullaghwee came out with the top award winning overall champion progeny group with her three tremendous ram lambs sired by G4 Parkgatestone.

Reserve progeny group was awarded to the three gimmers from Graham and Julie Loughery, Temain sired by “Mr Grey” H1 Starbog.

In the mule section G4 Parkgatestone was again proving his worth to the Mullaghwee flock of Michelle Wright siring the first prize gimmer which went on to secure the mule championship.

J Adams and sons were awarded reserve champion mule with their first prize ewe lamb sired by J1 Carryhouse. Both these rams again came out on top in the mule progeny show J Adams and sons Holmview winning the champion mule progeny group with J1 Carryhouse and his three mule lambs.

Michelle Wright, Mullaghwee was awarded reserve champion mule progeny group with G4 Parkgatestone and his three mule lambs. Congratulations to Rory O’Kane on winning the BFL young handler class.