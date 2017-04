There has been a serious two-vehicle crash outside Gilford.

The incident, involving a motorcycle and a tractor, happened on the Ballymacanallen Road, between Portadown and Banbridge, shortly before 2pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency services deal with the incident.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are to seek alternative routes for their journey.

There are no further details at this stage.