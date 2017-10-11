Tractor driving courses for 13 – 15 year olds during Halloween break at CAFRE

The school Halloween break is just around the corner, and many young members of the family will still be helping out with the day to day tasks on the family farm.

This will inevitably involve everyone working with, and around agricultural vehicles and the associated implements and trailers.

Tractor driving courses for 13-15 year olds will be held at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE over Halloween break

It is vitally important for everyone to be aware of the legislation regarding vehicle licensing for young teenagers.

From the age of 13 years you must obtain a certificate of competence in tractor driving in order to operate agricultural vehicles on the farm.

During the Halloween school break CAFRE are running two of these very popular 13 – 15 year old courses at our Greenmount Campus in Antrim.

At CAFRE we are able to provide a range of tractors and equipment to give young people an unrivalled student experience. All our courses are taught by experienced instructors who will guide your son or daughter through the training and assessment process.

These courses are now available on the CAFRE website for you to book and pay for a course.

Visit our website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/safe-tractor-driving-13-15-year-olds/

If you have any queries, you can telephone our short course admin team on: 028 9442 6880.