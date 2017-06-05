Tractor driving courses for young people at CAFRE

The school holidays are just around the corner and many of the younger family members will be helping out with the day to day tasks on the farm. This will inevitably involve everyone working with, and around agricultural vehicles and the associated implements and trailers.

During July and August, CAFRE are running their popular tractor driving course for 13–15 year olds at our Greenmount Campus (Antrim), Loughry Campus (Cookstown) and Enniskillen Campus (Enniskillen). The duration of the course will be three days and the cost is £150.

It is vitally important for everyone to be aware of the legislation regarding vehicle licensing for young teenagers.

The Agriculture (Safety of children and young person’s) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Code of Practice (ACoP) addresses the risks to young people from agricultural activities, and in particular those arising from agricultural machinery and from hazards found in and around the farmyard.

From the age of 13 years you must obtain a certificate of competence in tractor driving in order to operate agricultural vehicles on the farm.

At CAFRE we use a wide range of modern tractors and equipment for training purposes, where our experienced instructors will guide your son or daughter through the training and assessment process.

To reserve your place on the course please visit the CAFRE website at http://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/safe-tractor-driving-13-15-year-olds/

If you have any queries, you can telephone the short course admin team on 028 9442 6880.