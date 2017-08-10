Tractor run family in appeal after machinery stolen

A family which has raised more than £200,000 for the Southern Area Hospice and the NI Children’s Hospice through its annual tractor run has had two items of machinery stolen from its farm in Armagh.

The Livingstone family is appealing for information after a tractor and agricultural fertiliser sower were stolen from its yard, W A Livingstone’s, in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday).

Last year’s tractor run - the fifth organised by Wesley Livingstone and his five sons- was attended by more than 600 tractors, many from the Portadown and surrounding areas.

Stanley Livingstone said the family was overwhelmed by the support it had received from both sides of the community since the theft. “The messages we have been getting on Facebook have been unbelievable.”

And he said this was in marked contrast to the people who stole the machinery, whom he branded as “thugs”.

The John Deere 6210R, registration number UJZ 5092, and the brand new Sulky DX40 Econov fertiliser sower were taken from the yard on the Lisnafeedy Road sometime between 2am and 3am.

The tractor, which took part in the past three tractor runs, has several W A Livingstone and Sons stickers, one on each side of the cab and one on the roof.

The fertiliser also has the sticker emblazoned on the back.

Both items were last seen in the Keady/Derrynoose area, and police believe the thieves may have fled via the Monaghan Road towards the border.

The family and the police are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with the PSNI immediately on 101 quoting reference CC2017090800115.