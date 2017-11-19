Tractor run in memory of young club members

A second tractor run in memory of two young Co Armagh men who were killed in a car accident last year will take place on Saturday, November 25, organised by Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club.

Mark Hutcheson and Andrew Gass, both 17 and students at Southern Regional College in Armagh, had been members of the club since around the age of 13.

They died in January 2016 when the car they were travelling in left the Cladymilltown Road between Markethill and Newtownhamilton while they were on their way to college.

Mark and Andrew, who both studied welding and fabrication, had a big interest in farming.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, organisers are once again expecting a big turnout. Around 200 tractors took to the roads last year raising money for the club and the charity BRAKE.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, club member Andrew Porter said: “Mark and Andrew were devoted young farmers who were always smiling and ready for a laugh. Both were highly skilled individuals and always added to club life. They are severely missed as club members but most of all as great friends.

“In order to keep their memory alive, we have decided to run our tractor run again following the amazing turn out last year.

“The tractor run will be held on Saturday, November 25, with registration beginning at 11am and running to 12.45pm.

“The tractors will follow a very sentimental route, leaving Mountnorris Presbyterian Church Hall then passing the homes, schools and places where the boys worked. The run will then return to the hall where everyone can enjoy a barebecue and a chat over a cup of tea.”

The proceeds raised from the tractor run will go to charities chosen by the Gass and Hutcheson families.