Trade is buoyant at Dorset show and sale

The 28th Annual Show and Sale of Pedigree Registered Dorset Horn and Polled Dorset Sheep was held in Ballymena Mart on Monday, 2nd October 2017.

The event was sponsored by Danske Bank, represented by Mr Seamus McCormick.

Reserve Champion ewe lamb, owned and shown by Shane Wilson, with Judge Thomas Wright and Danske Bank representative Mr Seamus McCormick

This autumn show and sale attracted a select offering and trade was buoyant with keen interest from the strong number of buyers present. There was a noted level of interest in female breeding stock, resulting in a 100% clearance of all animals presented.

The earlier part of the day was given over to the judging of the various classes and this was expertly accomplished by judge Mr Thomas G Wright of the Ballytaggart Flock, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim.

All Classes were keenly contested with quality animals being brought forward for judging. The judge, having carefully weighed up the attributes of all animals presented for show, found his supreme champion in a superbly bred Shearling ram from the Gosford Flock of WD & R McCrum. This tremendously formed and well grown young ram was sired by Riverview Tonto, off a Riverview H47 dam. It later went on to sell for 500 guineas, the top price of the sale, being purchased jointly by A Doherty of the Sloughlan Flock, Drumquin and A Nethery.

The judge found his reserve champion combined with champion of opposite sex in a ewe lamb from the Legloy Flock of Shane Wilson, sired by Richill Xuberant. This fine example of the breed went on to sell for 420 guineas, and was purchased by A & R Hanna of the Rockgrove Flock.

Buyers were definitely in the market for quality stock and leading prices were:

WD & R McCrum 500 gns (Shearling Ram to A Doherty and J Nethery, Drumquin). S Wilson 420 gns and 300 gns (both Ewe lambs to G Hanna, Newtownards). A Dodd 310 gns (Ewe lamb to J Adams, Cullybackey). C Johnston 360 gns and 300 gns (for a Horned Shearling ewe to TJ Magee and a Ewe lamb respectively). M & R Hall 260 gns (Ewe lamb)

There was a high clearance of sales in all classes and sale averages were:

Class One Ewe Lambs: £198.00

Class Two Shearling Ewes: £ 217.16

Class Three Dorset Ewes: £ 202.13

Class Four Ram Lambs: £280.00

Class Five Shearling Rams: £525

The judge Mr Thomas Wright, in addition to selecting the champions in each Class, had the task of selecting the prize winners in each section and these were as follows:

Ewe lambs: 1st S Wilson; 2nd S Wilson; 3rd C Johnston; 4th A Dodd; 5th M & R Hall

Shearling ewes: 1st C Johnston; 2nd TJ Magee; 3rd A Dodd; 4th A & K Johnston

Senior ewe: 1st C Johnston 2nd A Dodd 3rd C Johnston 4th C Johnston

Ram lamb: 1st A & C Kennedy; 2nd A Knox; 3rd K Thompson; 4th G & G Henderson

Shearling ram: 1st WD & R McCrum; 2nd T & S Knox

The club would wish to record it’s appreciation to Mr Thomas Wright for his judging of the event and to Danske Bank for sponsoring this 28th annual show and sale prizes.

The club would also wish the buyers all the very best with their new purchases, and would invite non members interested in joining the NI Dorset Club to contact the Secretary by email to williamdownkillybegs@yahoo.co.uk

The NI Dorset Club would take this opportunity to commend the breed for its qualities, both in the pedigree sector and its ease of lambing, fast growth rates and finishing in the commercial sector. The next sale organised by NI Dorset Club members is the Spring Sale, held in March with details nearer the time.