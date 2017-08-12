Traditional Breeds Weekend at Cultra

Spend a day with a difference at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum as the venue hosts a weekend of traditional and rare breed animals on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August.

Organised in partnership with the Traditional Farm Livestock Foundation, the weekend of activities features traditional breeds of cattle, horses, pigs, poultry and sheep across the outdoor Folk Museum and Ballycultra town area.

Visitors can see a range of rare breeds like Irish Moiled cattle, Saddleback pigs, Clydesdale horses, Galway sheep and droves of working donkeys.

Vaughn Byrne from the Traditional Farm Livestock Foundation will also be on hand to offer live commentary on the history of the various animals including how they came to be such important traditional breeds. Visitors can browse the farmer’s market and craft stalls or experience a live poultry auction on Saturday. The event runs from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit www.nmni.com/uftm