Traditional Mull farm with exceptional views comes on to the market

Druimghigha Farm, a traditional island hill farm complete with a three bedroom farmhouse and self-catering cottage on the Isle of Mull, is now available for buyers to purchase as a whole.

The farm is situated in an elevated position on the west of the island between the ports of Dervaig and Calgarry, approximately nine miles from the beautiful village of Tobermory.

Druimghigha boasts spectacular views of the surrounding countryside and across the sea to the islands of Rum, Eigg and Much.

The land extends to approximately 279.22 acres, including 144.63 of permanent pasture/rough grazing and 148.04 acres of woodland and includes two byres within the curtilage, one suitable for the storage of feed and general equipment and the other for livestock handling.

The farm is centred around Druimghigha Farmhouse - a traditional two storey, three bedroom property which has been significantly extended to provide additional comfortable and spacious accommodation. It is situated in an elevated position that make the most of the stunning views over the countryside, the coast and inner islands.

A two storey, stone-built bothy, also with three bedrooms, that is used as a self-catering accommodation is included in the sale. The Bothy has a rateable value of £1,600, and provides the buyer the opportunity to reap the benefits of additional income.

Druimghigha Farm is being marketed through Bell Ingram and is for sale as a whole for offers over £575,000.

Mark Mitchell, of Bell Ingram in Perth, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this traditional farm set in absolutely stunning surroundings for sale.

“The capability for holiday lets on the bothy, the spacious farmhouse and land and outbuildings makes this property excellent value for money.”

