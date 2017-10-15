Transplant brothers raise over £20,000

Dungiven brothers, Joe and Paul O’Connor are pleased to announce that the grand total of £20,025.00 was raised for the Renal Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital and the Kidney Transplant Ward in Belfast City Hospital.

All proceeds were raised as a result of the Charity Tractor/Vintage Car Run and Family Fun Day held in the Benedy Community Centre, Dungiven on Saturday 26th August 2017.

Left to right: Paul O'Connor (Kidney Donor), Dr Aisling Courtney Consultant Transplant Nephrologist, Mr Tim Brown Consultant Transplant Surgeon and Joe O'Connor (Transplant Recipient)

The day was a great success and Paul and Joe were both overwhelmed by the generosity and support they received. They would like to say a massive thank you to all the people and businesses who kindly donated towards the charity and to those who gave up their time to take part in the event or helped in any way.

The O’Connor family wish to extend their thanks to the Benedy Community Association for the assistance they provided and the use of their facilities. In addition to this a thank you is also owed to Harry and Sabina O’Kane for kindly allowing participants in the tractor run to park in their field.

The motivation to organise the event originated from the brothers feeling they owed a debt of gratitude to both hospitals. This was on account of the excellent care and support they received both pre and post operatively. It was therefore with great delight that they were able to present both Hospital teams with a cheque for £10,012.50. The presentations took place in Belfast City Hospital on Thursday, 28th September and on Tuesday, 3rd October in the Renal Unit at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.