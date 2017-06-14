Tremendous turnout for sponsors’ evening

There was a tremendous turnout of sponsors and supporters for this year’s Saintfield Show launch. The event was held at Rockmount Golf Club on the outskirts of Carryduff.

The show itself will take place this Saturday June 17th: the venue is the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, on the outskirts of Lisburn.

BallyR ed Coaches will be providing a bus service from the Square in Saintfield to this years Show on Saturday June 24. The bus will leave at 10.30am, returning at 3.30pm. The charge is �2 per head with children travelling for free. James Armstrong, from Ballyred Coaches (left) attended the recent Saintfield Show launch. While there he took the opportunity of chatting with Show Committee chairman Brian Hunter

“This will be our fifth year at the RUAS venue,” confirmed show chairman Brian Hunter.

“It is a tremendous location, one which suits exhibitors, competitors and visitors to a tee. Saintfield Show is a tremendous event, which can be enjoyed by everyone. It reflects the farming and food heritage of the North Down area in a wonderful and exciting way. But, more than that, it is a tremendous family day-out.”

There will be a host of new events taking place at this year’s Saintfield Show. Where sheep are concerned, the organisers will be running their own young handlers competition with £50 prize money available. This year’s show will also see the return of Border Leicester classes. The Interbreed judge will be in attendance from Scotland while a Belgian judge will be on-hand to assess the quality of Hampshire Downs entered for this year’s event.

But, as Show Secretary Laura Meharry pointed out, there is a host of other new events planned for Saintfield Show 2017.

Looking forward to the cattle classes at this years Saintfield Show: l to r David Smyth, Head of Cattle Section; Lisa Doran, Bank of Ireland; and Brian Hunter Show Chairman

“Where donkeys are concerned our judge, Jade Weaver, is the youngest qualified person with the Donkey Breed Society. This is her first judging appointment. Jade is from the South of England. We also have a new long reining class this year.”

Dog lovers will also be well catered for at this year’s Saintfield Show.

“The K9 Expos Dog Lover Show is a tribute to the unconditional love that we share with our dogs and we look forward to welcoming you to the 2017 event to celebrate, interact and learn more about our best friends,” said Saintfield’s head of Dogs section Nicola Moore.

“After the success of last year’s events we have a jam packed area this year with loads of new additions.”

Cromlyn House Veterinary Hospital is a key sponsor of this years Saintfield Show. Chatting at the recent Show Launch were l to r Colin McDonald, Saintfield Show Honorary Vice President; Alana Atkinson, Cromlyn House; Helen Orr, Cromlyn House and Nicola Moore, Head of Dogs Section, Saintfield Show.

K9 enthusiasts will be provided with an extensive array of Pooch-based entertainment, education and information with the PAT-A-POOCH and breed showcase area featuring the only two in the UK Unique Chongqing dogs, Australian shepherds, giant, standard and mini Schnauzers, Japanese Spitz and a range of breeds,

Other canine events include: Ask-a-vet, Ask-a-groomers, Ask-a trainer and dog demos including good citizenship and obedience throughout the day provided by Belfast Dog Training Club. Northern Ireland’s most prestigious Pet Dog Show will once again be one of the dog lovers highlights with the ever popular doggie diva fashion show, games for junior handlers and lots of other classes for our four legged friends taking place. Saintfield Show is a must-attend event for dog lovers.

Other new events planned for Saintfield Show 2017 include:

• The inaugural Jiving Competition with a £200 cash prize

• Driving Challenge - £250 cash prize on-offer. It’s all about – manoeuvring lorries, jeeps and trailers

• Irish Draught Classes have been added to this year’s Breeding and Young Stock Section

• There will be a Fancy Dress Competition in the Pony section

• There are additional Shetland Classes, as requested by exhibitors – young handler and ridden Shetland

• Saintfield will also feature a Kerry Bog Pony Competition qualifier

For further information, email Laura Meharry on: secretary@saintfieldshow.co.uk or visit the show’s website www.saintfieldshow.co.uk