Trump’s Climate Change madness

The decision of Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Change agreement poses a very stark question for agriculture in Northern Ireland.

And it’s this: why should farmers in this part of the world ‘knock their pans out’ striving to reduce methane and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emission levels while their counterparts in the US have free rein to do whatever they wish?

This situation is, inherently, unfair and is an issue which should be actively addressed by the UK, the European Commission and other relevant authorities around the world, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A proportionate response, in my opinion, would be to introduce a levy on all US food exports to those countries that have signed up to the Paris Accord. Let’s be clear about this. There is a significant cost for local farmers as they respond to the Climate Change challenge. And, no doubt, measures of this nature are being replicated in other parts of the world.

All decisions have consequences. So it is only fair that US farming and food should incur a meaningful degree of discomfort, in light of Trump’s decision to exit COP 21.

The consequences of such a move would also help bolster the fortunes of local agriculture, milk in particular. America’s dairy sector is a major world exporter. Moreover, it is an industry with a tremendous capacity for growth, particularly at those times when world grain prices are cheap.

The introduction of an ‘environmental levy’ on US exports would, therefore, create a more even playing field for Northern Irish food companies as they strive to increase their presence on international markets.

And the same principle holds for beef, lamb, pork and the other food products that are exported from Northern Ireland.

The corollary to all of this is that the US will introduce its own levies on food imports. But such a move is hardly likely to give local food exporters much cause for concern, given their slow rate of progress in accessing that market. Moreover, Trump scuppered the proposed TTIP agreement within days of coming into office.