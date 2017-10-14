Two men overcome by slurry fumes

Police and other emergency services have been in attendance at a farm in the Fintona area today (Saturday 14th October) following a report that two men had been overcome by slurry fumes.

The men were treated at the scene and later transferred to hospital in Enniskillen where their conditions are described as not life threatening.

Three animals that were in the vicinity of the slurry tank at the time of the incident have unfortunately died.

Inspector Latimer said: “It is believed at this stage that the men were mixing slurry at the time of the accident, however, the Health and Safety Executive have been notified and further enquiries into the incident will be carried out in due course.

“This was a serious incident which could have ended very differently and maybe it is a timely reminder for all those involved in mixing slurry to examine their working practices.”

The slurry ban closed period comes into effect at midnight on Sunday, 15th October.