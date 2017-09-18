Twose machines in the spotlight at McCords

Farmers and contractors in Northern Ireland will be given the opportunity to take a closer look at the latest Twose reach arm technology when McCord Machinery opens its doors to the public for a special demo day at its Cookstown headquarters on Saturday, 23rd September 2017.

The company will showcase a comprehensive range of Twose machines and attachments, including:

- TW55-3 5.5m reach, 50hp hydraulics, and parallel arm geometry make Twose’s new 3-Series TW 55-3 ideal for farmers and contractors seeking a productive and dependable machine that offers both performance and value

- TW55-4 Twose’s advanced mid-range 4-Series machine features the acclaimed new electric proportional joystick controls; competitive 5.5m reach; 50hp hydraulics; and a 100-degree hydraulic slew with breakaway protection

- TW57-5 From Twose’s advanced 5-Series, this 5.5m, 65hp reach arm is designed for large scale farmers and contractors and comes with a choice of precise proportional control systems and cutting attachments.

- TW67T-5 Twose’s flagship reach arm, the TW67-5 is robust and reliable and built to thrive on the busy workloads of professional contractors. Powered by 65hp hydraulics, the machine offers reach of 6.7m and a 1.0m telescopic arm extension which enhances manoeuvrability and versatility. Twose 5-Series machines are also available with a standard armset and the advanced Cranked Forward Reach (CFR) configuration which enhances comfort and visibility while reducing fatigue.

- And a selection of cutting heads and attachments

A full range of controllers will also be available to view, including the new electric proportional control system. Featuring an innovative twist grip for enhanced functionality and an intuitive touch pad, the system provides precise fingertip control of three proportional functions.

General Manager William McCord said: “The event will give farmers, contractors and local government specialists in the region an ideal opportunity to check out the build quality, performance and value of the Twose reach arm range.”

The event kicks off at 10.30am at Moveagh Road, Cookstown, Co Tyrone and will see demonstrations of the machines in action and display of static machinery by the McCord team.

For more information on Twose machines in Northern Ireland, go to: http://www.mccordmachinery.com/