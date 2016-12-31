UAS prepares for conference and AGM

James Mathers, Chairman of the Ulster Arable Society has been working with CAFRE and the UFU to put together the 2017 Arable Conference on the theme of ‘Adapting to Change’ to be held at CAFRE Greenmount on Tuesday January 10th.

Featuring eminent speakers from across the UK and Ireland and including a number of leading local arable farmers, the keynote address at the conference will be given by Matt Dempsey, former editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. Whether it is politics, the climate, market prices or peoples shopping preferences we live in a changing world, and farmers must adapt to survive. The speakers will deal with a wide range of topics including Brexit, agrochemical and fertilizer use, changing farming practices, markets and forward planning.

Members of the Ulster Arable Society are invited to a free pre-conference breakfast at 8am in the Cyber Café Greenmount, and also to attend the AGM to be held at the start of the lunch break.

The conference starts at 9.30am and the conference fee of £25 includes buffet lunch and afternoon tea. Bookings after 5th January will incur an additional £5 charge.

Bookings should be made online at www.ufuni.org/events. For further details see the UAS website at www.ulsterarablesociety.org.uk.